SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School Board approves the purchase of a plot of land behind Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium on June 13.

The lot cost just over $200,000. Trent Jones, the communications director for Springdale Public Schools, says this will allow the school system to grow and continue serving the needs of students in the future.

“Really, what we are doing is we’re taking the necessary steps to put us in position where we can continue to keep public education at the forefront of excellence in our community,” Jones said.

Jones says it’ll help the school system to round off the property they already own on the block.