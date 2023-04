WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale bus and vehicle collided on Sonora Road by Sonora Elementary on the morning of April 14.

Washington County Sheriffs Public Information Officer Kelly Cantrell said that there were children on the bus but no injuries were reported.

KNWA/Fox24 has reached out to Sonora Elementary for comment. No further details have been released at this time.