Springdale School District celebrates high achievement on ACT Aspire Tests

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eleven schools in the Springdale School District will receive a total of $658, 200 for high achievement on the ACT Aspire tests in 2021.

One of those schools is Bernice Young Elementary. The school scored in the top five percent for performance in the state of Arkansas as well as the top five percent for growth in test scores, said principal Christy Norwood.

“Everyone had such a positive attitude which makes such a difference with our kids and with that positive growth mindset,” Norwood said.

Fourth grader teacher, Lindsay Hall, said it’s difficult getting in all the curriculum for the tests in a typical school year, but the pandemic made it even more challenging.

“Throw in all the quarantining and remote learning that needed to be done it was tough getting what needed to be taught in before its time to take the test,” Hall said.

Hall said she worked hard to keep her kids engaged whether they were in class or remote. One of her students, Alice Thompson, was thankful for Hall’s dedication.

“My teacher always made sure that we had the best learning experience,” Thompson said.

Hall said she was thrilled when she learned the news about Young Elementary students’ achievement on the tests.

“Excited, kind of surprised because we know that it was a hard year we were making up, we were filling gaps from the year before,” Hall said.