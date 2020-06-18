Springdale School District forms taskforce

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District has formed a task force in response to the Arkansas Ready to Learn initiative.

The school district had three sessions today to discuss what will be expected and how to execute when school resumes in August.

The groups were made up of administrators, staff, teachers, and parents.

Dr. Jared Cleveland is the deputy superintendent for Springdale Public Schools.

He said this was a great opportunity for open communication.

“Our school board is intent on listening to the community, they just are. They’re representatives of the community themselves,” Cleveland said.

Dr. Cleveland said he would like to thank the school board and the community for sacrificing time to participate with the school district.