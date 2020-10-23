Springdale School District leading the state in COVID-19 cases with <1% positive cases

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Nine weeks into the new school year and Springdale School District is leading the state in COVID-19 cases.

Communications Director, Trent Jones, said despite the district having the highest case count among schools, considering how many students and faculty are on campus, the statistics are actually very encouraging.

From August 24th to October 11th, Jones said there was a total of 179 positive cases in students and teachers on campus. So, out of 22,800 people on campus, that is less than 1% of the student/teacher population when it comes to testing.

Just this week, the Arkansas Department of Education released a list of 14 schools that would be eligible to receive rapid antigen testing for teachers and staff. One school on that list was Harp Elementary School in Springdale School District.

However, Jones said may decide to not participate in the testing quite yet.

“If we’re going to voluntarily participate we want to voluntarily participate from our whole school district and moreover it’s really important to understand that we have great medical partners in our community where we can get rapid testing,” Jones said.

Jones said the district encouraged ADE to use the testing for schools who do not have the resources Springdale School District has.