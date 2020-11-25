Springdale School District moves to remote learning for one week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Students in Springdale Schools will be learning remotely starting Monday for one week.

Arkansas Secretary of Education, Johnny Key, said the decision to go virtual is based on the district not being able to find enough substitutes to cover teachers in quarantine.

Kyla Gillespie is a teacher and parent in the district who said she is glad the school has made the decision to move to remote learning but believes even more can be done.

“I just think there are always better ways to help this and we can get it under control it’s gonna take time but everybody’s in the same time and we just need to understand that and do our part,.”

Gillespie said she thinks fourteen days would give those who travel for Thanksgiving enough time to quarantine before coming back to school, in effort to slow the spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

