SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale School District has announced its free summer meals locations and times.

Free lunch to kids ages 18 and under will be provided from 11 a.m. to noon every Monday through Friday at Parsons Hills Elementary starting June 5 until July 14.

Kids can also go to Walker Elementary from June 19 until August 4.

Both locations will be closed on July 4.

Find more information here.