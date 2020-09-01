Springdale School District ranks highest in the state for COVID-19 cases

The Arkansas Department of Health reports the there are 18 active cases throughout the district.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District tops the state in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports the there are 18 active cases throughout the district.

Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Schools said the active cases are spread over at least 10 schools.

He said compared to how big the district is, this isn’t going to change much as far as how it handles the rest of the year.

The Department of Education has three response levels when a district has positive COVID-19 cases; limited, moderate and critical.

The department tells KNWA/FOX 24 there’s not a clear cut answer to which response the Springdale School district should take, but Schaeffer said it’s following the limited guidelines.

This includes reinforcing hygine and social distacing procedures as well as intensifying cleaning routines.

In the meantime, he has a message for parents.

“Please continue to monitor the health of your kids. That is so important,” he said. “If your child has a temperature over 100.4, if they feel sick, even if its not COVID-19, don’t send them to school.”

Behind the Springdale School District, the Fort Smith School District has 17 cases and the Rogers School District has 16.