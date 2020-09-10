Springdale School District sees drop in student enrollment

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Springdale Schools is trying to track down hundreds of students who never enrolled this school year.

While school enrollment numbers always vary this time of year, beginning a school year during a pandemic can mean even more changes.

After just a few weeks into the new school year, about 600 fewer students have enrolled in the Springdale School District.

Springdale Schools’ Deputy Superintendent, Kelley Hayes, says he can’t remember the last times schools have ever seen a drop in enrollment.

Hayes says he reported a decline by up to 1,000 students last week. Since then, more students have come back to school, however, there are still up to 600 the school has not heard from.

“Historically Springdale has been growing at a more rapid rate than other districts for the last 20-30 years so this is definitely new ground for us,” Hayes said.

Hayes said administration is in the process of seeking out students who they have not seen yet, hoping to get them back in class-whether that’s in person or online.

We contacted the Arkansas Department of Education about the decline in enrollment, but, it says it cannot discuss district’s student numbers until they are officially reported. That report date is October 10th.