Springdale school district staff gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One Springdale school district set up a clinic for people to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Don Tyson School of Innovation set up a vaccine clinic today for its students and teachers.

Kathy Launder with the school district said it helps people feel protected.

“How this will affect our schools basically our teachers are excited to know that they are safe and I think it is good for our kids to know that their teachers have the vaccine,” Launder said.

Today was the last day for the 2-day clinic.