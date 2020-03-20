Springdale School District to deep clean buildings

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While schools are shut down across the state, the staff at Springdale School District are taking extra care to disinfect buildings.

Rick Schaeffer, Communications Director with Springdale Schools, said the goal is to get students back to school as soon as possible.

“Our understanding is if these buildings are nearly vacant… and you scrub for 3 days… no virus can survive. Our intent is to get back to school. But obviously I know things can change.. but our buildings will be cleaned and ready to go, once we do reopen,” Schaeffer said.

As of today, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered all Arkansas public schools to remain closed through April 17.