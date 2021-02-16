Springdale School District to have snow day on Wednesday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District will have a snow day — with no remote teaching or learning — on Wednesday, February 17, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“Safety of the children and families, faculty and staff of the Springdale School District is our top priority,” the district said in its post. “We are aware of the struggles of families in our community. For the students who are able, please continue to work independently. We will get through this together as a community.”

The district had previously pivoted to remote learning days due to inclement weather.

