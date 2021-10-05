Springdale School district to open pantry for food, hygiene items

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District is set to open a food pantry.

The Treehouse Pantry provides food and hygiene items for any student in the district.

The district is seeing an increase in students who suffer with food insecurity.

Student Services Director Damon Donnell says the pantry is a way to help support students and families in the school system.

“It kind of goes back to our vision and mission. Our mission here is to remove barriers to a student’s academic and social success,” Donnell said. “That’s what generated this whole momentum forward.”

The pantry was made possible by a $400,000 community donation from a former Springdale High School graduate.

A dedication ceremony for the pantry is set for October 25.

People who would like to donate to the pantry can contact the Springdale School District on their website or call (479) 750-8800.