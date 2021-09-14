Springdale School District votes to let mask mandate expire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District voted September 14 to allow its mask mandate to expire.

Springdale School District spokesperson Trent Jones says beginning September 15, face coverings are optional for all students and staff.

The Springdale School Board originally voted August 10 to require students in kindergarten through 7th grade to wear masks indoors until September 14.

Masks were made optional for students in 8th through 12th grades as well as teachers and staff.

The board voted not to extend the mask mandate, but board member Kevin Ownbey said they can return to the issue in 48 hours and change the decision if they feel like the wrong choice was made.

Also on the agenda, the district is asking Gov. Asa Hutchinson to change quarantine rules.

In a letter to the governor, Superintendent Jared Cleveland asks to let students and staff stay in school as long as they are masked, regardless of whether the infected person was masked.

