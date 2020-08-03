Springdale School Districts celebrates academic success

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Springdale School District is doing something special for its brightest students.

Almost 200 yard signs have been given to students who scored well on their Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

Springdale’s academic coach, Mike Fotenopulos says he’s given these signs to teachers so they can give them to their students who made the highest possible score on their AP exams.

Fotenopulos says this has been a great way to celebrate the many students who had such academic success this year.