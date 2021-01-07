Springdale school nurses get COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Springdale school district nurses were able to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Victoria Hennessey, the owner of Community Pharmacy in Springdale talked about her efforts in helping distribute the vaccine.

“No step has been skipped. The process was accelerated, but obviously, we’re in a pandemic. We want to get as many people vaccinated. Get our lives back to normal,” she said.

Hennessey acknowledged concerns about taking the vaccine but encourages educating yourself on it from reliable sources like the Centers for Disease Control.

