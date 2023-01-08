FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — People are sending prayers and love to former Razorback Peyton Hillis that is fighting for his life in the hospital after a swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida.

Candles vigorously burned and tears were shed tonight at Shiloah Christian School Champion’s Stadium where a community stood together and held a prayer vigil for Peyton Hillis.

“He is uber enthusiastic, and you can tell he loves football and you can tell he loves kids and he coached with a lot of pep in his step and love in his heart,” — Bryant Davis said.

Bryant Davis, a teacher, and coach at Shiloh Christian School says he built a bond with former Razorback Player Peyton Hillis over the years.

“I got to know him through just being around him on the football field and getting to know his son, it’s been a privilege,” — Davis said.

Family friend Kelsey Eursery says Hillis is somebody that lights up any room he walked in and is a flame bursting with passion.

“There truly is that sense of community, that everyone’s here to rally around somebody they either have seen in person or they may have never even talked to in person,” — Eursery said.

Eursery says Peyton has been so involved in the community that it led him to gain a second family and as Hillis fights for his life they will be fighting too.

“Our goal was to come together and come together tonight and just to see people that are already starting to arrive to pray for that healing and that divine intervention, it’s such a blessing,” — Eursery said.

Davis and Eursery want to thank Hillis for being such a role model in the community to young and old, and they’re praying hard that he gets his health back.