Rows of bags put together by the Rotary Club of Springdale (Rotary Club of Springdale).

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Rotary Club packed more than 1,000 bags of food for students at Jones Elementary School.

About 60 members of the Rotary club gathered at 6 a.m. to pack food bags, according to a press release. The members put together 1,200 bags for students. Students received two paper bags each.

“As you can tell from the turnout, this is a very popular project with our Rotary club,” said Greg Collier, chairman of the food drive. “We had about a third of our membership show up, plus some friends and half a dozen Harp’s employees,” he said.

The Rotary club received $1,000 from Harps Food Stores according to a press release. The Rotary club hopes to add another school for next years event.

“A project like this really puts you in the Christmas spirit,” Collier said. “Last year, the parents who received the food were very, very grateful. So we know there is a need out there because so many families are struggling this time of year.”

Springdale Rotary Club is nearing 100 years of service in Springdale and has more than 150 members according to the press release. The club has service projects around Springdale and helps with Rotary International projects around the world.