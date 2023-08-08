SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of preparations for the return to class, schools like Springdale are making sure precautions are in place to keep your kids safe with its Commissioned School Security Officers or CSSOs.

“We’re super pleased to announce that we will have 18 CSOs in 17 elementaries in our pre-K and they will be there serving students, staff and visitors,” said Damon Donnell, director of student services for Springdale schools.

He says CSSOs have a list of daily duties, all with child safety in mind.

“They can serve as mentors. They can help with drills. They can assist with cameras, catapult, EMS, that’s our emergency management system and many, many other things,” said Donnell.

Donnell says with an increase in CSSOs, they have been working ahead for months. Changes have been made to current protocols and new ones have been added.

“Those things like staff lanyards. And I’m actually wearing a safety staff lanyard as well. Our emergency procedures, our bullying protocols, our See Say,” said Donnell.

See Say is one of the new programs that encourage students to say something when they see something suspicious.

“We are encouraging all of our students. They have five different ways that they can report anonymously. They can call the 1844 number. They can scan a QR code on every device. There’s a folder that has CSA in it where they can report,” said Donnell.

Along with the new protocols in store, Donnell says he appreciates all the program does for Springdale schools.

“We are very proud of the work that they’re doing to keep our students, families and visitors safe,” said Donnell.

With sixty hours of training and police or military backgrounds, Donnell says the CSSOs are highly qualified.