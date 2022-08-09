SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools is moving forward with adding certified school security officers (CSSO).

The school board approved the program on August 9. The officers would be armed and present at every elementary school in the district.

The officers would be in addition to the district’s school resource officers. The CSSOs would go through an intense training program.

Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland says CSSOs would be a great addition and would give parents peace of mind.

“An additional layer of protection where we would have someone we view as trained, fully trained, will have appropriate clothing on that will be full-time security at every elementary school,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland says there are still more details to figure out about the program including how much it’ll cost.