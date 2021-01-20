Springdale schools begin COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Staff at Springdale schools are beginning their first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kelli Caudle, a teacher at Springdale High School, said seeing 100 students a day was a big concern at the beginning of the school year, but she said it is a relief to get back to normal and her students felt the same.

“When I told my students that I was going to get the vaccine, they cheered, they clapped and I told them y’all feel the same way I’m so excited and happy to be doing this,” she said.

Springdale staff will continue getting their vaccines tomorrow from noon to 7 p.m. at the Don Tyson School of Innovation.