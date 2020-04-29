Springdale schools honor seniors with virtual graduation

"This may be the only chance we get to celebrate ourselves at a graduation and I definitely think we should take advantage of it."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High school graduations are suspended until after July 1 in accordance with Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement over the weekend.

Instead of a packed arena or gym, it’s likely high school seniors will be celebrating their commencement inside their homes.

But, the Springdale School District is making sure seniors will still hear their names being called.

“I know COVID-19 has brought about a lot of challenges for our community but it definitely felt like this one was a personal blow,” said Abby Herrera, a senior at Don Tyson School of Innovation.

Almost 1,500 Springdale seniors are set to commence a new chapter of their lives at the end of May.

“It will be 100 percent digital and we are really excited because I think this will be the most personalized and innovative graduations probably in the history of graduations,” said Trent Jones, the director of media at Springdale Schools.

Herrera said, “I really actually applaud the school district because they’re at least guaranteeing us something.”

Jones said putting together an online graduation is no small feat, gathering personalized videos and photos for all of the kids.

“We want to send them off the best way we possibly know with as many people telling them how valuable they are as possible,” he said. “Usually when you’re at a graduation, you’ll have four our five different speakers, we’re hoping to get 20 or more.”

Herrera said at first she was disappointed, but has now decided to embrace the change.

“I started planning like a watch party with my family outside, with appropriate social distancing measures,” she said.

She encourages her classmates to do the same.

“Hopefully it’s not, but this may be the only chance we get to celebrate ourselves at a graduation and I definitely think we should take advantage of it,” said Herrera.

To see the list of graduation stream dates and times for all four Springdale High Schools, click here.