SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools’ “Treehouse Pantry” was recognized with the 2022 Acting Out Against Hunger Award.

According to a press release, the award was presented on September 15 by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, a Little Rock-based nonprofit that acts as a statewide voice to advance equitable solutions to hunger throughout Arkansas.

Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance presents the award annually during Hunger Action Month in recognition of individuals and businesses who “have gone above and beyond to help Arkansans suffering from food insecurity.”

Some 444,130 people are facing hunger in Arkansas, 138,410 of whom are children, according to Feeding America. Washington County has a food insecurity rate of 14%, according to Aspire Arkansas, a nonprofit that provides online, downloadable county-by-county data on indicators for education, health, families and the community.