SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland has been named the 2023 Superintendent of the Year.

According to a news release from the school district, Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators executive director Mike Hernandez presented Cleveland with the award on September 13 at the Springdale School Board meeting.

“I am thankful! When people pour into you, there is an obligation to pour into others. Springdale has the best leadership team and certainly the best board. Thank you for entrusting me to do this work” said Cleveland.

The release says Cleveland served the school district for more than nine years, said Springdale School Board president Randy Hutchinson.

“He hit the ground running as he navigated the early days of the pandemic, and he has always been great at thinking outside the box to best serve the students and staff of our district,” Hutchinson said.

Cleveland is in his 29th year in education, according to the release.

Candidates for Superintendent of the Year are judged on the criteria of leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement, according to the AAEA.

Each state association of school administrators selects a State Superintendent of the Year, according to the release. These superintendents are then in the running for the National Superintendent of the Year award and will be recognized and honored at the AASA National Conference in February 2023.

The release says this is the third time a Springdale Public Schools superintendent has been honored as the AASA Superintendents of the Year. Dr. Jim Rollins was recognized in 1991 and 2004.