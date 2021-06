SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staff at Springdale schools are looking forward to a bump in their paychecks.

The Springdale School Board voted unanimously to approve $3.9 million toward bonuses for district employees.

Full employees will get a $1,000 bonus and part time employees will get pro-rated bonuses.

Substitutes will get a one-time bonus of $250.