Springdale schools propose COVID-19 leave extension

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – While having more students in the classroom is causing some concern, Springdale School District could extend its COVID-19 leave.

As of December 31, all state and federal COVID-19 leave expired.

It allowed employees to use up to 20 days for COVID-19 related leave.

Springdale School District is proposing to extend that leave through June of this year.

The school board will vote on the proposal at the board meeting Tuesday, January 12.

Here is the full breakdown of the proposal.

Employees who request Springdale School District COVID leave would continue to receive ⅔ of their daily rate of pay (up to $200 per day) with the option to substitute ⅓ day of either sick or personal leave depending on the reason for COVID related leave.

All Springdale School District COVID leave must be supported by documentation BEFORE it will be granted. No documentation = No Springdale School District COVID leave. Days absent should be entered as “Pending COVID” in AESOP until COVID leave is approved.

This proposal does not extend the Emergency Family Medical Leave that allowed for up to 12 weeks of COVID leave if a school or childcare facility closes. Springdale School District COVID leave is available for this reason, but the leave will be capped at 10 days. Traditional FMLA is still available for qualifying reasons.

An employee’s eligibility for leave under this proposal will expire (1) if Federal or State leave for COVID is renewed, extended, or replaced or (2) on June 30, 2021, whichever comes first.

10 days are available for the following:

If the employee is subject to a State, Federal, or local quarantine order related to COVID-19;

If the employee has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine related to COVID-19;

If the employee is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis;

If the employee is caring for an individual subject to a quarantine order or who has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine (leave paid at ⅔ daily rate, up to $200 per day, with option to substitute ⅓ sick day)

If the employee is caring for an individual whose school or place of care is closed (or child care provider is unavailable) due to COVID-19 (leave paid at ⅔ daily rate, up to $200 per day, with option to substitute ⅓ personal day)

An additional 10 days are available for the following:

If the employee tests positive for COVID-19;

If the employee is a close contact or probable close contact; or

If the employee is experiencing COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis