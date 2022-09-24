SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 3,000 rubber ducks raced at the Fifth Annual Duck Race. The race helps benefit Springdale teachers and schools with grants.

The Duck Race raised $32,000. Each duck was purchased for $10 and was donated to the Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation.

“The top 10 teachers or schools in the event each received a $1,000 grant to use during the school year on materials or projects of their choosing,” said Mary Jordan with Springdale Public Schools.

  • Over 3,000 rubber ducks raced down Turnbow Park in Shiloh Square on Sept. 24. (Mary Jordan/Springdale Public Schools)
Purchased ducks were marked by the buyer’s choice of a teacher’s name or a school. The top 10 winners of the race were given the grant.

All proceeds will fund Classroom Enrichment and Innovation grants in SPS, according to a news release.