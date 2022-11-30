SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five Springdale Schools received seven 2022 Outstanding Education Performance awards totaling $277,950.

According to a press release from the Springdale School District, the University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy on Nov. 16 announced the recipients.

The release says the following elementary and middle schools received awards:

Bernice Young Elementary School earned a Top 5% Performance Award of $49,800.

Hellstern Middle School earned a Top 6-10% Performance Award of $37,750.

Hunt Elementary School earned a Top 6-10% Performance Award of $27,500 and a Top 5% Growth and Graduation Rate Award of $55,000.

John Tyson Elementary School earned a Top 6-10% Performance Award of $26,250 and a Top 5% Growth and Graduation Rate Award of $52,500.

Shaw Elementary School earned a Top 6-10% Performance Award of $29,150.

“This is the second year in a row that we have received rewards and recognition for both growth and achievement,” said Shelly R. Poage, John Tyson Elementary School principal. “We are so proud of our students, families, teachers, all support staff, district personnel and community partners that work together to help our students grow and achieve at high levels.”

The release says the awards will be applied toward materials and supplies that help students with reading, science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.