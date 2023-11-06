SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six Springdale schools receive a combined $328,000 from a statewide program.

The Arkansas School Recognition Program rewards up to $100 per student who attends a school that is in the top 5% in performance or student academic growth.

Young Elementary is getting more than $4,700, and will go towards many of the clubs offered at the school.

“We know that having things kids are interested in helps them be engaged, helps them learn to work together, collaborate, build their growth mindset.” said Young Elementary School principal Christy Norwood. “And so, we’ve had multiple clubs here and we use that money to fund these afterschool programs and get supplies for them.”

One of the programs that will benefit from the award is the school’s “STEAM room” where students develop skills for their future with hands-on learning and working with their peers.

The Springdale schools receiving awards from the program are:

Hunt Elementary School, $52,000

Young Elementary School, $47,700

Hellstern Middle School, $39,450

Shaw Elementary School, $30,200

John Tyson Elementary School, $25,650

Nearly $7 million will go to schools throughout Arkansas.