Springdale Schools receive Bluetooth thermometers to fight COVID-19 spread

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – At least 450 students in the Springdale School District are receiving bluetooth smart thermometers as the school continues to work to lower COVID-19 cases.

As the largest district in the state of Arkansas, Springdale schools also has the highest case count, with 88 current active cases.

Rick Schaeffer with the district said using these thermometers is an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The thermometer works with a smartphone app called, “Kinsa” that provides healthcare guidance and automatically reads temperature by bluetooth.

It will also allow students to document any symptoms they experience.

Schaeffer said school nurses will be able to access this data through the app while students are at home so they can determine whether or not it is safe for the student to be on campus.

“If a child does have a fever and then ends up testing positive, much better to isolate them without them having any contact with any other students,” Schaeffer said.

The thermometers have been distributed to 12 out of the 25 schools in the district and provided to the families who requested them.