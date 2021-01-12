Springdale Schools to begin vaccinating teachers January 20

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Springdale School District will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for Springdale Schools Employees beginning January 20.

District employees can sign up for a vaccination appointment that is convenient for them on Wednesday, January 20 (SHS), Thursday, January 21 (DTSOI), or Friday, January 22 (HBHS). 

District employees can choose any of the above dates. Employees will receive an appointment scheduler on Friday, January 15 via email.

The district has 2,000 available doses. Additional vaccines will be available if needed.

The Springdale Public Schools are partnering with Community Pharmacy to administer the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers