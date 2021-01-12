Springdale Schools to begin vaccinating teachers January 20

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Springdale School District will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for Springdale Schools Employees beginning January 20.

District employees can sign up for a vaccination appointment that is convenient for them on Wednesday, January 20 (SHS), Thursday, January 21 (DTSOI), or Friday, January 22 (HBHS).

District employees can choose any of the above dates. Employees will receive an appointment scheduler on Friday, January 15 via email.

The district has 2,000 available doses. Additional vaccines will be available if needed.

The Springdale Public Schools are partnering with Community Pharmacy to administer the vaccines.