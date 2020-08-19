Springdale Schools to offer child care for essential workers if schools close

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some essential workers have no choice but to send their kids to back to school this year due to a lack of child care.
But, there is still the possibility that schools are forced to close again.
The Springdale School District said if it has to close schools due to the coronavirus, it is going to keep some buildings open to care for children of essential workers.
Inside some of the district’s middle and high schools, kids ages 3-13 would be supervised while they do their virtual learning.
This isn’t just for teachers or employees in the district. It’s for any essential worker in the Springdale community.
This includes people like emergency responders, health care providers and poultry plant workers.
Rick Schaeffer with the district said while he hopes schools won’t have to close again, this is a great way to take some pressure off of people working during the pandemic.
“Your children can be educated apart from you, you come to school, you do your job at school, you’re doing your teaching virtually, and then you go home and you’re in your safe haven of home,” he said.
Schaeffer also said he doesn’t know of any other schools who have this type of plan in place in case of an outbreak.
This service would go through the end of December, and there is no cost.