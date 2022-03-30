SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from Springdale Public Schools, all Springdale public school buildings will be open on Thursday, March 31 after a tornado struck the area on Wednesday morning.

“George Elementary School sustained severe weather damage, but has been deemed safe by structural engineers for operations in support of its 64 staff members and 623 students,” the release states. George Elementary suffered “minor damage,” while the gym and outside playground equipment were destroyed.

Milestone Construction Company, along with multiple construction specialists, successfully repaired the roof system of the main building so students can return to in-person learning.

“It is amazing the difference in how the day started to how it appears to be closing out,” said Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. The George Elementary cafeteria dining area was superficially damaged in the storm, but is “clean and ready for staff and students tomorrow.”

The kitchen may take additional time to repair, so student meals will be prepared off site to be served in the dining area. George Junior High is preparing for elementary students to use its gym space if necessary.

Cleveland expressed his appreciation for the coordinated efforts of the Springdale community, district partners, city officials, school personnel and School Board members and commended district staff for their efforts to support area families and reopen George Elementary for classes.

“Today was different. It was hard. You showed grit, compassion and displayed your true character. We all will need to continue that same determination moving forward,” he said.