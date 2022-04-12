SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School Board voted 7-0 on April 12 to approve weekly collaborative team meeting professional development time for all district teachers.

According to a news release from the school district, the meetings will be on Wednesdays beginning in August and will allow all district teachers to be part of the meeting.

The release says communities will provide educators with time to work together to focus on student achievement and data that shows which students are progressing academically and which may need additional support.

“A key to student success is fostering great teachers,” said Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools Superintendent. “Teachers thrive in an environment that cultivates a community of learners where individuals can collaborate and try new ideas in a safe and supportive environment.”

Once implemented, core elementary school teachers will go from some having approximately 45 minutes a week of collaborative team meeting time to 80 minutes a week.

Middle, junior high, and high school teachers will go from some teachers having one collaborative team meeting a day and some having no collaborative time to all teachers having 80 minutes of collaborative time a week, according to the release.

District students will be released early on Wednesdays under the new policy. The release says the district is working with the after-school program to provide extended child care for elementary and middle school students enrolled in the program on Wednesday at no additional cost to families.

The district is also working with other after-school care programs. Plans to address transportation and staggered release times are under development, according to the release.

The student instructional school day will increase by 10 minutes, while the length of teacher contract days will not change as part of early-out Wednesdays and the implementation of weekly collaborative team meetings.

The additional 10 minutes will be added to the beginning of the day or the end of the day, according to the release. Tentatively, elementary students will be in school from 7:45 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. and will be dismissed on Wednesday at 1:50 p.m.

The release says middle school students will be in school from 8:05 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be dismissed on Wednesdays at 2:10 p.m.

Junior and senior high students will be in school from 8:40 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. and will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The release says the district conducted a survey in March to ask district parents, students, and staff if they agreed with implementing early-out Wednesdays in support of establishing weekly collaborative team meetings for teachers. Out of 3,004 responses, 45.2% strongly agreed, 21.8% strongly disagreed, 14.1% agreed, 7.8% disagreed and 11.1% were neutral about the policy.