Springdale schools unveil new technology center

The new technology center manages over 30,000 devices throughout the district.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new technology center in Springdale is serving the largest school district in the Natural State.

“I’ve always been really into computers and everything since I can even remember. I always wanted a new computer or a new phone,” said Evan Smith, a work station technician.

With a job in the Springdale School’s technology department, high school senior Evan Smith technically gets a computer everyday, but it’s not always new.

“Here we’re able to coordinate and streamline the repair, the rollout of new devices and then the troubleshooting of big problems,” said Technology Director Paul Miller.

The technology department’s brand new space manages over 30,000 devices throughout 40 different buildings.

“As the district has grown, we’ve grown as well,” said Miller. “Our services are much more integrated now as far as what we do. We’re more collaborative and then we’ve also streamlined the design of how we do business with the school district.”

Every single student in Springdale Schools gets the opportunity to learn digitally.

Miller said, “Kindergarten and first grade have iPads and then second through 12th all have Chromebooks.”

All of those devices have to be repaired or refreshed at some point, which is exactly why something like this was created.

But, it’s also a haven for aspiring engineers like Smith.

“The internals of computers and phones are just crazy to me,” Smith said.

Whether its from a teacher or a student, Smith is finding solutions to whatever problems they have.

He said, “They just call us or put in a work ticket order and we take care of it.”

With faster devices and improved servers, people like Smith and Miller can now serve the largest school district in Arkansas more efficiently.

“It gives the kids the opportunity to, whenever they’re inspired, to be able to research, implement, learn and grow on the technology that we provide,” said Miller.