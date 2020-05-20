Springdale seniors visit their old elementary schools

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The class of 2020 visits the place their education first began.

Seniors from area Springdale high schools had a chance to visit their old elementary schools.

Walker Elementary Principal Lynn Ryan said it’s a great way to celebrate seniors even though this year’s walk-through wasn’t the same as years past.

“Typically they would come into the building on this day and we would have a special school-wide assembly and they would walk through our halls and we would congratulate them with our elementary folks but today we weren’t able to do that so the next best thing is a drive thru-parade,” Ryan said.

Kindergarteners and 5th graders also joined in on the celebration as they graduated to the next grade level.