Springdale spay clinic hosts adoption fair

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Springdale spay clinic hosted its first adoption fair for local rescues on Sunday.

Spay Arkansas’ new, fenced-in outdoor field space is perfect for animal bonding.

Animal rescue partners from Northwest Arkansas and Missouri showed up there on Sunday with their adoptable dogs and cats.

Spay Arkansas president Romaine Kobilsek said she was pleased to see some adoptions, and she plans to keep hosting similar events throughout the year.

“There’s many times where we’ll take pets out to a local parking lot or some place, and you’ll not get any adopted,” said Kobilsek. “So to have three done today is terrific.”

Spay Arkansas offered a free adult cat promotion at the adoption fair.

The deal was intended for the adoption fair only, but Kobilsek said the company is still willing to honor the promotion.