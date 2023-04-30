SPRINGDALE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Springdale voters can start casting their ballots for a local special election on Tuesday.

“Voting on approving reconstructing of our of the city’s municipal bonds that will help fund future projects in several various different categories,” – Mayor Doug Sprouse said.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse says there are six ballot questions in total, four of which, pertain to additional funding for city roads, a new senior center, a new fire station, and 16 million dollars in park improvements.

“Drive the streets and look at our growth and you’ll know that these projects are very important to get done so it doesn’t affect your tax rate at all,” – Mayor Sprouse said.

Sprouse says the city of Springdale will be using its existing two-cent city sales tax for the bond issues. One penny will go towards the city’s general fund and the other one cent will go towards bond indebtedness.

“In 2012 with a previous bond issue, we actually dipped into that general fund penny to help fund some capital projects this will combine those if approved by voters and we’ll that will free up about 4- 5 million a year in our general fund,” Mayor Sprouse said.

Sprouse says starting Tuesday, the bond measures are in the public’s hands on whether they pass or fail.

“It’s just something we hope our people will support so we can get these projects done and help address our rapid growth,” Mayor Sprouse said.