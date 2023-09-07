SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Helen Tyson Middle School students helped prepare for the 6th annual Springdale Public School Education Foundation Duck Race that will be held at Shiloh Square in Springdale on September 23.

In order to count the ducks purchased this year and the ducks purchased from last year, the students had to number them one by one.

Since the SPSEF, which is a nonprofit organization, has been partnering with the Springdale School District for several years, they have been able to provide schools with monetary grants.

The money that is earned from the ducks purchased for the annual duck race is used to fund the grants.

SPSEF President Chris Stecklin encourages the community to “come on out” and support the event.

“Support the schools. Support the duck race. In the next couple of days, you’ll have an opportunity. You can buy a duck and you can earmark it towards your favorite school or your favorite teacher and if they are one of the winners, they get a $1,000 grant from the foundation,” Stecklin said.

More information on how to help or purchase a duck can be found here.