Springdale students print 3D ear-savers for mask wearers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Students at a local school were able to give back to frontline workers.

A group of students from Parson Hills Elementary in Springdale gifted 100 ear-savers to a representative from Mercy Hospital today.

The ear-savers are 3D-printed devices that are designed to hold a mask in place without the straps rubbing against your ears all day.

Steicy Lopez is a high school student who helped organize the project. She said it may help more people than just frontline workers.

“I’m super excited. This is just an amazing project because it has so many layers. It has a huge impact,” she said. “It’s helping the students who are working on it and it’s also helping the healthcare workers. And we’re looking to get it out to the educators in the district as well.”

Mercy Hospital said it was wonderful to see students utilize technology to solve real-world issues and give back to their community.