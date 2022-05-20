SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of Springdale middle school students unveils a new feature at Murphy Park.

The park now features a “storywalk,” a walking trail where a book is featured one page at a time. Park visitors have to reach the end of the trail to see the end of the story.

“It’s incredibly rewarding, and it never gets old to see these kids start with kind of a seed of an idea and watch it grow over time,” said Brittany Berry with Helen Tyson Middle School.

“I’m very proud,” said 7th grader Miranda Keen. “It’s kind of surreal seeing this all out here. We’ve been working on it so hard and so it’s really great just seeing it all made out.”

Students from Helen Tyson Middle School, Southwest Junior High, and Springdale High School researched needs in the community at the beginning of the school year.

The two problems students decided to tackle were getting more kids outside and active and improving literacy for elementary schoolers.