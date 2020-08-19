Springdale students weigh in on district’s reopening plan

"The administration takes their ideas very seriously."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the reopening of schools comes a continuous back and forth between state leaders, school administrators, teachers, and parents.

But, some students say they feel left out of the conversation.

At Har-Ber High School, students have created what’s called the Springdale Student Forum.

It has allowed them to play a role in constructing a reopening plan for the district.

“Especially during this time, the trust that people usually have in institutions like the school district has kind of been eroded,” said Jax Nalley, who thought of the idea. “I think that it’s so important that students are involved in setting these policies and also knowing what’s going on and so they can take that back to their families and representing their own communities too.”

Acting as a bridge between the Springdale School District and his fellow students, Nalley said the Springdale Student Forum has never been so crucial.

“The administration takes their ideas very seriously,” said Rick Schaeffer with the district.

It’s made up of 12 students, three from each high school in the district.

Schaeffer said, “He knew that all the high schools needed to be involved so he got representatives from Springdale High School, the Don Tyson School of Innovation, and the Archer Learning Center to get involved too.”

Schaeffer said when the state asked the district to put together a back to school plan, it asked for input from a variety of groups, but not students.

“Dr. Cleveland immediately looked at that and said there are no students that are recommended,” he said. “And he said we’re getting some students involved.”

So that’s where Nalley and his group came in.

Nalley said, “Basically what that focuses on is getting student leaders involved in leading this pandemic and making sure that students are using their voice to market to other students and keep each other safe.”

A big channel of communication for the forum is social media, including Instagram.

“We talked with Mrs. Tisher, the secondary superintendent for the district, and she just gave us a rundown of what the plans are going into this school year and then we went to our Instagram and just started giving that information out to students,” said Nalley.

Each month, the forum creates discussion reports that are then sent out to administrators.

“This organization is really the first of its kind in Arkansas, and in this entire region of the country, ” said Nalley. “So, it’s really cool to be innovating in this way in Springdale and to see that expanding to younger students.”

Nalley said the district has been completely transparent, allowing students to have a say in their schooling.