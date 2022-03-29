SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools students demonstrated critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills, coming away with multiple prizes at the National EAST Conference in Hot Springs from March 15-17.

According to a press release, about 200 students and 27 facilitators from Springdale Public Schools helped showcase over 150 student-driven community projects at the conference. EAST, which stands for Education Accelerated by Service and Technology, allows students to complete projects that benefit their community by using technologically advanced tools such as cameras, computers, computer-aided design and 3-D animation.

Each of the 26 Springdale Public Schools EAST programs that participated in the conference set up trade show booths, made formal presentations to several review panels and were recognized for their achievements at the event. Springdale EAST won two of the three EAST Cornerstone Awards for 2022.

Lakeside Junior High School was recognized for its accomplishments in Project Sophistication and Innovation, and J. O. Kelly Middle School received the Student Growth and Engagement accolade. Springdale EAST won five of the 16 competitions and had finalists in eight categories, including:

EAST Project Competition Winner: Westwood Elementary School, “Luti Learns Her Friends” by Joshua Soliz, Lilly Rug, and Enrique Hernandez. Luti, a blind non-verbal kindergartener, is learning how to manage a new place and build relationships with teachers, therapists and aides while learning the beginnings of Braille. When Luti meets a teacher, therapist or aide, she reaches for their lanyard. The first solution was to 3-D print a tile with a raised shape that represented the person Luti was meeting. This tile is worn on a person’s lanyard so Luti can identify the individual independently.

3-D Print it Up Competition Winner: Westwood Elementary School, "Luti's Learning Board" by Lilly Rugg, Joshua Soliz and Enrique Hernandez. The second solution to helping Luti navigate new relationships was to have a shape assignment added to a learning board in Braille. The first letter of a teacher's name was embedded into the learning board as Braille to allow Luti to match the Braille letter to the individual.

Intentionally Inventive Marketing Competition Winner: Hunt Elementary School, "Go for the Gold Hunt Cafeteria" by Jenna Kate Ross, Baylie Nickerson and Cadence Chambers. This project involved rebranding the Hunt Elementary School cafeteria, including the creation of a new logo.

Multimedia Competition Winner: Parson Hills Elementary School, "Cultural Cuisine" by Patrecia Tartios, Connor Garcia and Melanie Gonzalez. "Cultural Cuisine" is a cooking show featuring culturally inspired recipes and a cookbook that includes recipes from around the world.

Perfect Pitch Winner: Gene George Elementary School, "Play with Me" by Levi Newman and Sophia Naish. Students are working to increase inclusion on the playground through a parallel play kit that includes sensory items and activities. All means all, even on the playground.

The Judge’s Choice Award recognized 25 programs out of more than 200 for exceptional performance during the program’s booth pitch. Hunt Elementary School, Har-Ber High School, Monitor Elementary School, George Elementary School, Sonora Middle School, Harp Elementary School and T.G. Smith Elementary School were among those recognized with the award.

More than 3,500 students, teachers, parents and community and business leaders attend the national EAST Conference annually, EAST’s largest event of the year. The multi-day event is an opportunity for students to showcase projects that make a difference in their communities, network with peers and industry professionals and experience a professional conference.

The EAST Conference is designed to empower students, celebrate accomplishments, foster connections and expand the EAST network.