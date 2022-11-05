SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police Department responded to a call of gunshots when they found an unidentified male with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Springdale PD responded to the call around 5:24 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The Springdale PD SWAT team and a crisis negotiator team responded to the scene according to a press release.

“It was unknown if the suspect or suspects were still inside the apartment,” the press release states. “A search of the apartment was conducted and no one was found to be inside

the apartment. The identity of the suspect(s) is unknown at this time.”

This is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Springdale PD.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident call the Springdale PD at 479-751-4542.