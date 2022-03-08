SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale public school teacher charged with a pair of crimes will stand trial on April 7 in Springdale District Court.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kyle Smith, 41, for Assault (2nd Degree) and Battery (3rd Degree) on October 25, 2021. In December 2021, he entered a plea of not guilty. His trial was originally scheduled to begin on February 3, but the defense requested and was granted a continuance.

Shortly after Smith’s arrest in November 2021, a spokesperson for Springdale Public Schools said that Smith had been on paid leave from his job as a geometry teacher at Har-Ber High.

Smith is listed as an employee on the Har-Ber High School website. KNWA reached out to confirm Smith’s current employment status, and Mary Jordan, a spokesperson for Springdale Public Schools said that “I can confirm Kyle Smith is employed with Springdale Public Schools. Beyond that, we’re unable to speak into personnel matters.”

Smith is a former Fayetteville City Council member and held the Ward 4, Position 2 seat in 2017. He lost a reelection bid in November 2020.