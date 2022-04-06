SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Avila’s family home in Springdale was severely damaged from the tornado, and one teacher is stepping up to fundraise for the family.

Helen Tyson Middle School social studies teacher Dustin Curtis said he taught three of the four kids. Curtis said the Avila’s are hardworking and kind.

“They are great citizens inside and outside of the school,” Curtis said.

Curtis said the Avila family made sure everyone else in their neighborhood was safe before even assessing their own damage.

“They asked more about everyone else on the street and made sure everyone else was okay before they shared anything in depth about their story,” Curtis said.

Curtis has raised more than $5,000 for the Avila family in just one day. The Red Cross has also been working all week to help families impacted by the tornado.

Spokesperson John Brimley said the ongoing recovery process will be different for each family or individual.

“Sitting down with individuals and families who have been impacted, destroyed or majorly damaged homes, kind of helping them develop a plan of recovery,” Brimley said.

You can learn more about the Red Cross assistance here.