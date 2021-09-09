Springdale teacher receives award for outstanding service

SPRINGDALE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District is celebrating one of their own.

On September 9, vision teacher Cecilia Bates was awarded the Joyce Ogburn Memorial Award.

The award is given to a teacher who has demonstrated outstanding service working with those who are visually impaired.

One of her colleagues, Christi Dixon, says Bates goes above and beyond that calling.

“Cecilia came to us a few years ago to the Springdale School District and supplies teaching of the vision impaired for Braille. She is also an orientation and mobility instructor for those who use canes and she has started on the ground running, basically.”

In May, Bates helped put together a 3D yearbook for one of her students.

