Springdale teacher resigns amid video scandal

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale teacher has resigned after a video was posted on social media of someone making comments that some believe to be racist.

According to Trent Jones of the Springdale School District, the district was made aware of the video and acted immediately. Jones says a male Central Junior High teacher resigned afterward.

In the video, the teacher appears to be confronting a student for looking away when he is talking to them, likening them to the Marshallese. The teacher says, “You’re acting like you’re Marshallese. Marshallese students never want to look at me when I talk to them.”

The Springdale School District posted on Facebook “We are aware of a video circulating that does not represent the values of the Springdale School District. We continue to promote an inclusive environment. We value, respect, and celebrate all of our students. The teacher involved is no longer employed with the District.”

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to the Marshallese Coalition for comment, but have not received one at this time.