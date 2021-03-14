Springdale teacher, students reflect back on one year of pandemic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It has been one year since students from the largest district in the state were sent home due to the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11th, 2020. Springdale School District sent students home on March 13th, 2020- not realizing at the time the long-term impact this virus would have.

“I remember telling Sarah ‘We’re coming back Monday, I promise,’ and we never did,” said seventh grader at Helen Tyson Middle School, Alexandra Ramirez.

“We ended up going home for, like, two months and the rest of the school year,” said Sarah Winters, also a seventh grader at Helen Tyson.

Ramirez and Winters finished their sixth grade year remotely due to the pandemic- taking away something Helen Tyson teacher, Brittany Berry said is crucial for education.



“We just need to have that personal connection day to day.”

As the 2020-2021 school year rolled around with the threat of COVID-19 as pressing as ever, the district offered virtual, in-person and blended learning options.

“For me, personally, I never thought about not teaching in person,” Berry said.

The district proceeded to lead the state in COVID-19 cases for back to back weeks in 2020, but having the most students in the state, the infection rate stayed below 1%.

In January, teachers and staff were able to get vaccinated- a sign of hope that teachers and students could once again all be in the same classroom in the near future,

“I hope that everybody can be able to smile, share more and be able to hear each other more,” Ramirez said.