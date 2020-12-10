Springdale teachers, staff to get $3 million in bonuses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Teachers and staff members at Springdale schools are in line for some bonuses.

The school board unanimously approved about $3 million in bonuses for the staff’s effort during the pandemic.

Full-time employees will get up to $800 each, substitute employees will get $250 and part-timers will have their bonuses pro-rated.

“Our staff, everything from teachers to bus drivers, to bus drivers, to custodians, to cafeteria workers, and everybody in between, have gone over and above, beyond what anybody could expect, to make sure this semester has run as smoothly as possible,” Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools said.

The bonuses are funded through a property tax increase.

Schools in Bentonville and Fayetteville have also given their staff bonuses as thanks for their work during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers