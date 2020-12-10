Springdale teachers, staff to get $3 million in bonuses

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Teachers and staff members at Springdale schools are in line for some bonuses.

The school board unanimously approved about $3 million in bonuses for the staff’s effort during the pandemic.

Full-time employees will get up to $800 each, substitute employees will get $250 and part-timers will have their bonuses pro-rated.

“Our staff, everything from teachers to bus drivers, to bus drivers, to custodians, to cafeteria workers, and everybody in between, have gone over and above, beyond what anybody could expect, to make sure this semester has run as smoothly as possible,” Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools said.

The bonuses are funded through a property tax increase.

Schools in Bentonville and Fayetteville have also given their staff bonuses as thanks for their work during the pandemic.